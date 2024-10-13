Previous
Afternoon smiles... by cutekitty
Photo 1374

Afternoon smiles...

......from our little band of Pirates....well some of them (think the rest were still in the pub....as is traditional)...
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I am loving the shark! Or is it a fish?
October 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great smiles.
October 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Arrr! They all look great!
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise