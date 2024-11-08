Previous
Cosy Cat........... by cutekitty
Cosy Cat...........

.........I exchanged our Summer 4.5 duvet for an Autumn 10.5 one today........left the Summer one hanging over the bannisters until I got round to washing it........went upstairs just now and found this.....a very cosy Lia cat :))
Susan Wakely ace
Nice and cosy.
November 9th, 2024  
