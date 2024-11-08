Sign up
Photo 1385
Cosy Cat...........
.........I exchanged our Summer 4.5 duvet for an Autumn 10.5 one today........left the Summer one hanging over the bannisters until I got round to washing it........went upstairs just now and found this.....a very cosy Lia cat :))
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Tags
cat
,
asleep
,
duvet
,
cosy
,
tortie
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice and cosy.
November 9th, 2024
