Photo 1387
Fam-a-lam..........
...... at Laura's 40th birthday celebrations yesterday......my youngest son Craig (by four minutes) with d-i-l Laura and baby Kayden (9 months).
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1394
photos
66
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
16th November 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
baby
,
in
,
law
,
son
,
grandson
,
dauhter
