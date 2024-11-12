Previous
Next
Blue sky.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1387

Blue sky..........

..........and sunshine this afternoon,. The clematis that we cut down the the ground earlier in the summer has gone mad recently and has now reached the top of the trellis....goodness knows where it will end up.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise