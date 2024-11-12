Sign up
Photo 1387
Blue sky..........
..........and sunshine this afternoon,. The clematis that we cut down the the ground earlier in the summer has gone mad recently and has now reached the top of the trellis....goodness knows where it will end up.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
plant
,
fence
,
flags
,
garden
,
climbing
,
clematis
,
bunting
,
trellis
