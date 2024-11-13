Sign up
Previous
Photo 1388
Colour...........
........still got a little bit of colour in the garden.....not much left now though. Lovely sunny bright day today, with a clear blue sky......swept up a big pile of leaves, but expect lots more to fall very soon.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1388
photos
66
followers
70
following
380% complete
View this month »
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
13th November 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
colour
,
rockery
,
nastersiums
