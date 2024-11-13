Previous
Colour........... by cutekitty
Photo 1388

Colour...........

........still got a little bit of colour in the garden.....not much left now though. Lovely sunny bright day today, with a clear blue sky......swept up a big pile of leaves, but expect lots more to fall very soon.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Kitty Hawke

