Still hanging on........... by cutekitty
Photo 1390

Still hanging on...........

........I have cut all my other Hydrangea bushes right back now, but this one is still flowering and I would feel very mean cutting it back !!!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
