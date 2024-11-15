Previous
Whoa.............. by cutekitty
Photo 1391

Whoa..............

...........some of my bullbs think that is Spring already..............they are going to get a shock next week......some chilly weather predicted !
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I hope they manage it, love your window decorations.
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise