Interloper...........

.........when I was young I lived with my Nan and Grandad......my Grandad was head gardener at an old manor house and I was always fascinated by what he was growing in his garden, greenhouse and potting shed at home.......I was worried when he appeared to be pulling up all the lovely nasterchium plants which had bloomed all over the rockery and garden.......he said that they were 'thugs' who would take over the entire garden if you let them......well.....I was not convinced, but he said wait and see...........and of course next Spring there they were popping up everywhere again........I always remember my Nan and Grandad when I see these bright little flowers and I always let them grow !