Really.................... by cutekitty
Really....................

..........I have Camelias blooming already....they not usually out until late December.......going to look very pretty for Xmas.....
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Kitty Hawke

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bloom.
December 5th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
We won't talk about the Agro panthers that are getting ready to bloom in December....... I fear for the poor dears. 😟
December 5th, 2024  
