Previous
Photo 1397
Really....................
..........I have Camelias blooming already....they not usually out until late December.......going to look very pretty for Xmas.....
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
Tags
flowers
,
early
,
camelia
,
pi
,
blossoming
,
nk
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bloom.
December 5th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
We won't talk about the Agro panthers that are getting ready to bloom in December....... I fear for the poor dears. 😟
December 5th, 2024
