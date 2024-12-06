Sign up
Previous
Photo 1399
Full colour ......
.........my little grandson Kayden again....in full technicolour this time.........thank you so much for all your lovely comments and FAVs, putting both him and my Camelia flower on TP and PP yesterday. Much appreciated.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
4th December 2024 4:23pm
Tags
baby
,
grandson
,
walker
