Photo 1401
Lady Luna..........
.........who is very taken with any cupboards left open.....if there is room she will squeeze herself in and settle down among the dusters....or tins....or plates..........she is not fussy !
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
5
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1402
photos
66
followers
71
following
384% complete
View this month »
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
18th December 2024 3:55pm
cat
cupboard
luna
tortie
Susan Wakely
ace
She is a gorgeous girl.
December 18th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I'm sure she would be excellent at helping with the dusting. 😁
December 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
ha ha, that fluffy coat makes an excellent one!
December 18th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Funny aren’t they….they love to be cosy!
December 18th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Luna is adorable and fluffy
December 18th, 2024
