Lady Luna.......... by cutekitty
Photo 1401

Lady Luna..........

.........who is very taken with any cupboards left open.....if there is room she will squeeze herself in and settle down among the dusters....or tins....or plates..........she is not fussy !
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
She is a gorgeous girl.
December 18th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I'm sure she would be excellent at helping with the dusting. 😁
December 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@swillinbillyflynn ha ha, that fluffy coat makes an excellent one!
December 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Funny aren’t they….they love to be cosy!
December 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Luna is adorable and fluffy
December 18th, 2024  
