Umbrella-ella-ella........ by cutekitty
Photo 1403

Umbrella-ella-ella........

.......this was the start of the lovely 'Night Walk' around Heligan Gardens this evening.......so much to see and luckily it had stopped raining and was not too chilly......really enjoyed it.

Thank you all for your lovely comments and FAVs on my two kitty-cat pics recently and for putting them on the TP and PP,,,,,,,'quite right' they both said !!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Kitty Hawke

