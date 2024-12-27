Previous
A little dear........... by cutekitty
Photo 1410

A little dear...........

.......or maybe DEER.................another of the fabulous night walk displays at Heligan Gardens. Thank you all so much for your recent comments and FAVs on these 'Nightwalk' pics.......very much appreciated XXXXX
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
386% complete

Diana ace
Such a lovely bambi :-)
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks to have been a fabulous display.
December 27th, 2024  
