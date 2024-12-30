Previous
Next
Togetherness...... by cutekitty
Photo 1414

Togetherness......

........this so does not happen !!!!! They were both asleep and I don't think they realised their close proximity.....needless to say when one woke up hostilities did resume.....
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Maybe they are thawing and a friendship is blossoming.
December 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact