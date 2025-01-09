Sign up
Photo 1421
Chapel Point.....
......in the distance. Pic taken from Mevagissey Harbour outer wall........it was very chillly ! Thank you for lovely comments on my yesterday's pic and for putting my little bat on the TP and PP.....
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1421
photos
65
followers
70
following
389% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
7th January 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
land
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
January 9th, 2025
