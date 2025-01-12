Sign up
Previous
Photo 1425
Very empty.....
......outer harbour at Mevagissey.........all the boats were huuddled up in the inner harbour.........
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
cloud
,
harbour
,
inner
,
mevagissey
,
lighthhouse
