Photo 1427
Stormy skies......
...........over Mevagissey.......weather is very changeable atm.......Thank you for your comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic....much appreciated.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
sky
sea
boats
buildings
clouds
