Just a little TLC needed....... by cutekitty
Photo 1428

Just a little TLC needed.......

...........then they will be fine.......these little gnomes were part of the garden ornaments display in a huge antiques warehouse in Wadebridge.......I did not purchase (I probably have enough that need some TLC already) !
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
