Garden ornaments anyone....... by cutekitty
Photo 1429

Garden ornaments anyone.......

.......this is part of the entrance way into a very large Antiques 'Emporium' in Wadebridge, Cornwall. There are many hundreds of items to view and purchase inside.....it is enormous and very interesting. (We did not purchaase however) !
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
JackieR ace
All that way and you didn't buy???!!!????
January 25th, 2025  
