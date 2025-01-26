Previous
Retro shop...... by cutekitty
Photo 1431

Retro shop......

......in Wadebridge.........so much in there.....takes ages to get round it all.........I did only buy the gloves though.......honest.......
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
But but but the gloves are different colours?
January 26th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
@johnfalconer haha....yes indeed....well spotted...I bought a pair of the ones with the 'leopard' look....they were for sale in many designs and colours !
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that you were tempted by so much more.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact