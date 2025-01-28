Previous
New crockery anyone ....... by cutekitty
New crockery anyone .......

........this fine display of (I think) Portmerrion Pottery was in the 'Antiques emporium' that we visited last weekend. I did not purchase......as I have run out of display room.....:)
