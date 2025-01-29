Previous
Bear Left......... by cutekitty
Photo 1436

Bear Left.........

......or so my SatNav would be saying !!! Found these very fabulous garden ornaments at Trewlawney Garden Centre near Wadebridge.......I did not dare to look at the price !
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Mags ace
I love the rabbits with their ears up!
January 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great title. Quite a little gathering.
January 29th, 2025  
