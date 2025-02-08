Previous
Seagull parking only............. by cutekitty
Photo 1445

Seagull parking only.............

..........very limited............This stump or spire is in the rear area of the cathedral grounds......think it may have been from a previous building which was demolished when the 'new' cathedral was built in the mid-1800's.........
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Kitty Hawke

Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Susan Wakely ace
A great perching point.
February 8th, 2025  
