Previous
Photo 1445
Seagull parking only.............
..........very limited............This stump or spire is in the rear area of the cathedral grounds......think it may have been from a previous building which was demolished when the 'new' cathedral was built in the mid-1800's.........
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
1445
66
71
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
6th February 2025 11:54am
Tags
cathedral
,
seagull
,
spire
,
landmark
,
grounds
Susan Wakely
ace
A great perching point.
February 8th, 2025
