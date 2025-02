Truro Cathedral......

........another view of the back of this lovely building........never seen this area before as always went in/past the front doors.......it is very striking. As cathedrals go this one is very 'new' as was only built in the 1800's. Truro was then a very import trading area with fishing and mining on its doorstep....it was also a 'stannary' town which meant that it could assay and stamp tin and copper mined locally.