Valentines Day in Penzance...... by cutekitty
Valentines Day in Penzance......

.........it was definitely dull, dismal, foggy, wet and windy........Ohh....and the sea was very teasy........but did we care............not a single solitary jot !
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Watching from a warm and cosy place I guess.
February 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice to see through a window rather than being outside.
February 15th, 2025  
