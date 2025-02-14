Sign up
Previous
Photo 1449
Valentines Day in Penzance......
.........it was definitely dull, dismal, foggy, wet and windy........Ohh....and the sea was very teasy........but did we care............not a single solitary jot !
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
14th February 2025 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
road
,
sea
,
cars
,
view
,
hotel
,
promenade
,
penzance
Susan Wakely
ace
Watching from a warm and cosy place I guess.
February 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice to see through a window rather than being outside.
February 15th, 2025
