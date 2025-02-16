Sign up
Previous
Photo 1451
Splish-Splash.........
......I was taking a bath............well....the cars parked on the Promenade certainly were ! (If you remember this song from wayyyyyyyyyyy back then you are as old as.....well me....probably :)
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1451
photos
66
followers
71
following
397% complete
View this month »
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
14th February 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
waves
,
huge
,
front
,
promenade
,
penzance
