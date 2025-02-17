Previous
Valentines Day table........ by cutekitty
Photo 1452

Valentines Day table........

........at our hotel...........just waiting to get our Italian Buffett.........and I have to say it was fab !

Thank you so much for putting my very wet and soggy pic on the TP and PP.......much appreciated X
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
397% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks a nice cosy place to hide away from the weather and eat beautiful food!
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such fabulous decorations, looks like a great place to dine.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact