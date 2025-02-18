Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
The End...............
.............of our delicious desserts......they were fabulous......way too big.......and....Oh look.....we have eaten everything.....:)
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1453
photos
67
followers
71
following
398% complete
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
14th February 2025 7:39pm
Tags
dinner
,
plates
,
dessert
,
empty
Casablanca
ace
Well, it would be rude not to, eh?
February 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Mum always said one has to eat was is paid for ;-)
February 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot with the tilt! Glad you enjoyed it!
February 18th, 2025
