The Quiet Garden......

.........in Fowey (Cornwall). This was originally the garden of the Headmaser of Fowey Grammer School for Boys..........the school and house are long gone, but the garden remains.....and yes...it is lovely and quiet with seating overlooking the Fowey River estuary towards the village of Polruan opposite.



This a 'catch-up' pic....not quite sure how I have got so many gaps already this year.