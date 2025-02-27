Previous
Spring Flowers........... by cutekitty
Spring Flowers...........

...........a nice bright splash of colour in the kitchen.......also gives me a chance to use my Nan's 1930's Art Deco amber glass vase.....proper retro ! Thank you for all your kind comments and FAVS on yesterdays TWO pics....very much appreciated.
