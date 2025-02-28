Sign up
Photo 1459
Monty Bojangles..........
.........my little collection of 'Monty' tins....the two still wrapped are from Xmas and as yet unopened to nom the lovely chocs inside! Thank you all for your kind words and FAV's on yesterday's pics and for putting them on the TP and PP pages.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Photo Details
Tags
chocolate
,
shelf
,
monty
,
tins
,
bojangles
