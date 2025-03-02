Previous
Over wintering........ by cutekitty
Photo 1462

Over wintering........

...at Falmouth Marina.......went there for a day out and very nice it was too.......although the sky was 'odd'......one minute blue sky and sunshine.....the next dark clouds rolled in and the light went very strange.......
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
Those clouds are adding a bit of drama.
March 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous they look all high and dry.
March 2nd, 2025  
