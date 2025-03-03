Previous
Onimous clouds........ by cutekitty
Photo 1463

Onimous clouds........

......with a small amount of faff ! The Marina at Falmouth with the docks in the background.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Susan Wakely ace
In spite of the clouds there are great reflections.
March 3rd, 2025  
