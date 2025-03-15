Sign up
Previous
Photo 1479
....with a view.....
......who wouldn't want to live there......lovely sun terrace for 'wine 'o'clock' and for watching the world go by....and the river.....
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1479
Tags
view
,
house
,
shrubs
,
terrace
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely. Me too!
March 15th, 2025
