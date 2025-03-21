Previous
Fowey river estuary by cutekitty
Fowey river estuary

......taken a few days ago from the 'Quiet Garden' in Fowey. We are away this weekend gigging at the Cockwood Shanty Festival (Nr Dawlish, Devon. UK) we have got 5 sets over thet wo days....not sure we will have any voices left after that.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
