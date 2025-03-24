Previous
Cockwood Harbour...... by cutekitty
Photo 1488

Cockwood Harbour......

........Very small harbour for very small boats.....they have to enter under that bridge ! looking across the Exe estuary towards Exmouth.....
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

