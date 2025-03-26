Previous
Organ pipes..... by cutekitty
Photo 1491

Organ pipes.....

..........we did an acoustic set in a fabulous old church last weekend (St Pauls Church, Cockwood).......sadly we could not borrow the church organ to add to our sound !
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a wonderful instrument and the pipes are amazing!
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact