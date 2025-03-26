Sign up
Previous
Photo 1491
Organ pipes.....
..........we did an acoustic set in a fabulous old church last weekend (St Pauls Church, Cockwood).......sadly we could not borrow the church organ to add to our sound !
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1491
photos
67
followers
71
following
408% complete
View this month »
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
23rd March 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
st
,
pauls
,
pipes
,
devon
,
organ
,
cockwood
Mags
ace
What a wonderful instrument and the pipes are amazing!
March 26th, 2025
