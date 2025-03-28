Sign up
Previous
Photo 1493
Roadside plant..........
.......don't know if this a 'Devon' native plant, but it was absolutely everywhere when we were in Cockwood last weekend.......lovely bright green colours......
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
22nd March 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
devon
,
roadside
