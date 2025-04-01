Previous
The Italian Garden.... by cutekitty
Photo 1498

The Italian Garden....

....at Heligan Gardens. Lovely spring flowers.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Kitty Hawke

Susan Wakely
I can imagine the warmth of Italy.
April 6th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke
@wakelys Yes....it does conjure up that feeling and a lovely little garden to just sit in too.
April 6th, 2025  
Brian
Gorgeous!
April 6th, 2025  
