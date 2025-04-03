Sign up
Photo 1495
Hanging basket...
...has burst into life with all this warm weather......although it is pouring with rain atm......Apologies for recent absence....have got new (to me) computer and when Mr Flynn was transferring all my data all my pics were lost......
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
0
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
7
2
365
VR350,D755
3rd April 2025 2:20pm
time
spring
sunshine
basket
hanging
pansies
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it
April 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty. Hope computer issues sorted.
April 3rd, 2025
