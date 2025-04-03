Hanging basket...

Previous
...has burst into life with all this warm weather......although it is pouring with rain atm......Apologies for recent absence....have got new (to me) computer and when Mr Flynn was transferring all my data all my pics were lost......
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it
April 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty. Hope computer issues sorted.
April 3rd, 2025  
