My new little shed.... by cutekitty
Photo 1498

My new little shed....

.....was delivered yesterday.......and we spent the afternoon putting up shelves and two trellis at the side to grow Clematis on......then gathering all my 'stuff' from various locations to fill it up....got lots of seeds to plant now......so pleased.....have waited since we retired to find a space for this.......sadly a couple of small trees did meet their end and a couple others had a quite severe 'pruning'......Not the best photograph I must admit....but it was quite dark and I had to faff around a bit to get it to show up......please ignore the background !
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Susan Wakely ace
Cute little shed.
April 4th, 2025  
