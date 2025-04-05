Previous
Floofy Tulips...... by cutekitty
Photo 1500

Floofy Tulips......

.......well petally anyway......(is that even a word)....these are fab....if a little messy when they shed !
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful they look, I have never seen such floofy ones before :-)
April 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh they are lovely.
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Floofy is a delicious word!
April 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact