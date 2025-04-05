Sign up
Photo 1500
Floofy Tulips......
.......well petally anyway......(is that even a word)....these are fab....if a little messy when they shed !
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1500
photos
67
followers
71
following
410% complete
View this month »
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
3rd April 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
,
petals
,
many
Diana
ace
How wonderful they look, I have never seen such floofy ones before :-)
April 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh they are lovely.
April 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Floofy is a delicious word!
April 5th, 2025
