Afternoon Tea...... by cutekitty
Photo 1504

Afternoon Tea......

......my son and d-i-l gave us a voucher for this as an Xmas present and we took advantage of it when we went to Penzance last week. It was excellent and came with a glass of Prosecco and tea/coffee to finish !
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
