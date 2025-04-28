Previous
Climbing Hydrangea..... by cutekitty
Photo 1518

Climbing Hydrangea.....

....about to pop into flower.....it will be white I think......she has not flowered before and she has been there for 3 years now ! Growing well though I thought....making up for it.....
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
