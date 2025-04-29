Sign up
Photo 1519
Spring flowers....
.......basking in some unnexpectedly high temperatures this week........as was I !
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
ppansies
