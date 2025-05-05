Sign up
Photo 1524
The Golden Hind
.......safely moored in Brixham Harbour.......apart from the days when there is a Pirate invasion and skirmish on board.......which can get very messy indeed !
5th May 2025
5th May 25
0
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1526
photos
70
followers
73
following
418% complete
View this month »
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
3rd May 2025 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
golden
,
harbour
,
pirates
,
hind
,
brixham
