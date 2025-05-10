Previous
Gunnera...... by cutekitty
Photo 1529

Gunnera......

......or Giant Rhubarb.......these huge leaved plants are in the 'Jungle' area of Heligan Gardens.....I keep looking round for dinosaurs whenever I walk round there !
