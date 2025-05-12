Previous
Outer Harbour, Mevagissey by cutekitty
Outer Harbour, Mevagissey

.............looking very calm and still, but most of the fishing boat were huddled into the inner harbour as a high and teasy tide was expected.......small faff on this, though it looked better 'sepia-ish'.....
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful sho tof this lovely harbour. Fav.
May 12th, 2025  
