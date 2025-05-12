Sign up
Previous
Photo 1531
Outer Harbour, Mevagissey
.............looking very calm and still, but most of the fishing boat were huddled into the inner harbour as a high and teasy tide was expected.......small faff on this, though it looked better 'sepia-ish'.....
12th May 2025
12th May 25
1
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1531
photos
70
followers
73
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX60
Taken
10th May 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
boats
,
buildings
,
harbour
,
outer
,
mevagissey
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful sho tof this lovely harbour. Fav.
May 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
