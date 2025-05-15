Previous
Mevagissey Museum...... by cutekitty
Photo 1534

Mevagissey Museum......

.......life in the 1800's......think this a 'stylised' version of life at that time.......or maybe these were 'posh folk'......and were waiting for the maid to bring them afternoon tea and scones (jam first of course).....
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact