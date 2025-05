Buttercups......

.....as far as the eye can see........along with stinging nettles, dock leaves and thistles.......this is the walk to a beach near to us called Spit Beach......it crosses a now derelict China Clay dry which used to belch out smoke from the drying process, Nature has very determindley taken back that which was industrial.......all the vegetation along this track was powdered white when the process was in use......now everything is very green and healthy again......